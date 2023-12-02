Drake hosts Moore and Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Drake Bulldogs after Chance Moore scored 28 points in Missouri State’s 90-78 win over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 in home games. Drake is fourth in the MVC scoring 80.6 points while shooting 49.8% from the field.

The Bears are 1-0 in conference play. Missouri State averages 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Drake makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.3 percentage points higher than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Missouri State has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 47.4% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is shooting 49.0% and averaging 19.6 points for the Bulldogs. Kevin Overton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Drake.

Alston Mason is averaging 15.8 points for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 15.0 points for Missouri State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.