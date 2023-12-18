Drake hosts Alcorn State following Kendall’s 23-point game

Alcorn State Braves (1-10) at Drake Bulldogs (10-1, 2-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn…

Alcorn State Braves (1-10) at Drake Bulldogs (10-1, 2-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the Drake Bulldogs after Jeremiah Kendall scored 23 points in Alcorn State’s 100-82 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 on their home court. Drake is second in the MVC with 15.9 assists per game led by Tucker DeVries averaging 3.3.

The Braves are 0-10 on the road. Alcorn State averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Drake is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 49.6% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Drake has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is averaging 19 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Kevin Overton is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Jeremiah Gambrell averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc. Kendall is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Braves: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points.

