Drake faces Saint Louis following DeVries’ 24-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) at Drake Bulldogs (7-1, 2-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) at Drake Bulldogs (7-1, 2-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Saint Louis Billikens after Tucker DeVries scored 24 points in Drake’s 74-57 victory against the Missouri State Bears.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 in home games. Drake is seventh in the MVC with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Darnell Brodie averaging 10.6.

The Billikens have gone 0-1 away from home. Saint Louis has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Drake makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (46.0%). Saint Louis averages 5.4 more points per game (75.2) than Drake allows to opponents (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is shooting 49.6% and averaging 20.1 points for the Bulldogs. Kevin Overton is averaging 13.6 points for Drake.

Gibson Jimerson is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Billikens. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is averaging 14.8 points for Saint Louis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.