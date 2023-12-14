Dozier leads Grambling against Drake

Grambling Tigers (2-7) at Drake Bulldogs (9-1, 2-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Grambling Tigers (2-7) at Drake Bulldogs (9-1, 2-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -22.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits the Drake Bulldogs after Kintavious Dozier scored 34 points in Grambling’s 83-65 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 in home games. Drake ranks seventh in the MVC with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Darnell Brodie averaging 9.3.

The Tigers are 0-5 on the road. Grambling ranks sixth in the SWAC giving up 80.3 points while holding opponents to 49.8% shooting.

Drake averages 78.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 80.3 Grambling allows. Grambling has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is shooting 46.6% and averaging 19.6 points for the Bulldogs. Kevin Overton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Drake.

Dozier is averaging 14.3 points for the Tigers. Jalen Johnson is averaging 10.4 points for Grambling.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

