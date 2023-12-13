Dozier leads Grambling against Drake after 34-point outing

Grambling Tigers (2-7) at Drake Bulldogs (9-1, 2-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays…

Grambling Tigers (2-7) at Drake Bulldogs (9-1, 2-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays the Drake Bulldogs after Kintavious Dozier scored 34 points in Grambling’s 83-65 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in home games. Drake scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 0-5 away from home. Grambling gives up 80.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.2 points per game.

Drake is shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 49.8% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kevin Overton is averaging 13.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.6% for Drake.

Dozier is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Jalen Johnson is averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 rebounds for Grambling.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

