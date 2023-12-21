Doumbia scores 17 as Norfolk State takes down South Dakota State 84-65

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jack Doumbia had 17 points in Norfolk State’s 84-65 win over South Dakota State on…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jack Doumbia had 17 points in Norfolk State’s 84-65 win over South Dakota State on Thursday night in the Sun Bowl Invitational.

Doumbia finished 7 of 11 from the field for the Spartans (9-6). George Beale scored 14 points while going 5 of 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range). Jamarii Thomas and Allen Betrand both added 13 points.

Kalen Garry led the way for the Jackrabbits (6-7) with 17 points. Zeke Mayo added 11 points for South Dakota State. Nate Barnhart also had 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.