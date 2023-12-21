CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Douglas scores 15 as…

Douglas scores 15 as Green Bay beats Milwaukee School of Engineering 79-46

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — David Douglas Jr. scored 15 points as Green Bay beat Milwaukee School of Engineering 79-46 on Thursday night.

Douglas added five rebounds for the Phoenix (6-7). Marcus Hall scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 5 from the floor. Noah Reynolds was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Raiders were led in scoring by Donovan Carter, who finished with 13 points. Matus Dopriak added eight points and Carson Cordelli finished with five points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up