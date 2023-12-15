Doucet and Winthrop host Xavier

Winthrop Eagles (8-3) at Xavier Musketeers (5-5) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits the Xavier Musketeers after…

Winthrop Eagles (8-3) at Xavier Musketeers (5-5)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits the Xavier Musketeers after KJ Doucet scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 85-68 win over the Little Rock Trojans.

The Musketeers are 4-3 on their home court. Xavier is eighth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Eagles are 2-2 on the road. Winthrop averages 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Xavier’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 9.8 more points per game (80.8) than Xavier gives up to opponents (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Musketeers. Desmond Claude is averaging 15.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43.8% for Xavier.

Kasen Harrison is averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Doucet is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.