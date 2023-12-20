Dorsey leads William & Mary against Pepperdine after 20-point game

William & Mary Tribe (5-6) at Pepperdine Waves (5-8) Malibu, California; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary…

William & Mary Tribe (5-6) at Pepperdine Waves (5-8)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces the Pepperdine Waves after Caleb Dorsey scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 99-50 victory against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Waves have gone 5-2 in home games. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Ajayi averaging 2.6.

The Tribe have gone 0-4 away from home. William & Mary is fourth in the CAA with 14.3 assists per game led by Charlie Williams averaging 3.4.

Pepperdine averages 71.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 74.0 William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Pepperdine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajayi is averaging 17.4 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Gabe Dorsey is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 15.4 points. Trey Moss is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

