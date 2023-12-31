Donarski, Ustby lead No. 24 North Carolina women over Clemson 82-76

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Lexi Donarski made six 3-pointers and scored 23, Alyssa Ustby finished with 21 points and…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Lexi Donarski made six 3-pointers and scored 23, Alyssa Ustby finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds and No. 24 North Carolina began Atlantic Coast Conference play with an 82-76 victory over Clemson on Sunday.

Donarski made her only 2-pointer and 6 of 15 from beyond the arc for the Tar Heels (9-4), who beat the Tigers for an eighth straight time. Ustby made 8 of 10 shots and 5 of 7 free throws, notching her sixth double-double of the season. Deja Kelly pitched in with 15 points and eight assists.

Ustby had eight points and North Carolina jumped out to a 19-5 lead before the Tigers (8-6, 1-1) scored the final six points to trail by eight after one quarter.

Dayshanette Harris scored 10 points in the second quarter and the Tigers finished off an 18-3 run to take their first — and only — lead at 23-22 with 6:12 left before halftime. Ustby hit 1 of 2 free throws, Kelly followed with a 3-pointer and the Tar Heels moved back in front. Ustby’s layup gave North Carolina a 35-30 lead, but the Tar Heels went scoreless over the final 2:54 and Clemson pulled within a point at halftime.

Donarski sank four 3-pointers, scoring 12 in the third quarter to help North Carolina increase its advantage to 57-49. Clemson closed within three points three times in the fourth quarter, the last at 63-60 on a Harris layup with 4:58 left to play. Kelly answered with a basket, Donarski followed with a 3-pointer and the Tar Heels maintained a two-possession lead from there.

Amari Robinson led Clemson with 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting with a 3-pointer. Harris totaled 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Ruby Whitehorn had 14 points and Eno Inyang scored 10 off the bench.

The Tar Heels have won 30 of the last 32 meetings and lead 63-28 in a series that began in 1975.

Clemson was trying to start ACC play with two victories for the first time since the 1998-99 season. The Tigers last beat UNC on the road in the 2011-12 season, a 52-47 win over the 22nd-ranked Tar Heels that snapped a 53-game losing streak against ranked teams.

North Carolina will host Syracuse on Thursday. Clemson returns home to host No. 22 Florida State on Jan. 7

