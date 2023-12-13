Donaldson scores 15, Baker-Mazara 11 in Auburn’s 87-62 win over UNC Asheville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tre Donaldson scored 15 points, Chad Baker-Mazara added 11 points and Auburn coasted past UNC Asheville…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tre Donaldson scored 15 points, Chad Baker-Mazara added 11 points and Auburn coasted past UNC Asheville 87-62 at the Rocket City Classic on Wednesday night.

Auburn (7-2) led 39-27 at halftime, but the score was tied as late as 21-all with 9 1/2 minutes to go in the half. The Bulldogs missed eight of their last 10 shots of the period, while Auburn went on an 18-6 run.

Baker-Mazara buried three 3-pointers in a 2 1/2-minute stretch of the second half and Auburn led 63-39 near the 11-minute mark. Twice Auburn’s lead reached 31 points, the first on a 3-pointer by Lior Berman, later on a layup by Chaney Johnson for a 79-48 advantage with about 5 1/2 minutes remaining.

Donaldson scored Auburn’s last six points in the final 3 1/2 minutes.

No Auburn starter reached double figures in scoring, as none of them played more than 23 minutes.

Drew Pember scored 23 points for the Bulldogs (5-6) and Nicholas McMullen added 10.

Although the game was played in Alabama, it was the sixth of Auburn’s first nine games that were played away from home.

Auburn hosts Southern California on Sunday. UNC Asheville hosts South Carolina State on Sunday.

