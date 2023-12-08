Domask leads No. 20 Illinois against No. 17 Tennessee

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Illinois visits the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers after Marcus Domask scored 33 points in Illinois’ 98-89 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Volunteers have gone 3-0 in home games. Tennessee ranks fifth in the SEC with 15.3 assists per game led by Zakai Zeigler averaging 3.9.

The Fighting Illini are 1-0 on the road. Illinois ranks second in college basketball with 42.5 rebounds per game. Quincy Guerrier leads the Fighting Illini with 6.9.

Tennessee makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). Illinois averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is shooting 49.1% and averaging 19.0 points for the Volunteers. Jordan Gainey is averaging 11.0 points for Tennessee.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 53.9% and averaging 21.6 points for the Fighting Illini. Domask is averaging 12.1 points for Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

