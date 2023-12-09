Domask leads No. 20 Illinois against No. 17 Tennessee after 33-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -7; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Illinois faces the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers after Marcus Domask scored 33 points in Illinois’ 98-89 win against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Volunteers are 3-0 in home games. Tennessee is fourth in the SEC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Aidoo averaging 5.5.

The Fighting Illini are 1-0 on the road. Illinois is second in college basketball with 46.4 rebounds per game. Quincy Guerrier leads the Fighting Illini with 6.9.

Tennessee averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 13.2 more points per game (80.1) than Tennessee allows (66.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Volunteers. Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 49.2% for Tennessee.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 21.6 points for the Fighting Illini. Domask is averaging 12.1 points for Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.