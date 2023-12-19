Doherty scores 21 as Northeastern knocks off Central Connecticut State 79-74

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Chris Doherty’s 21 points helped Northeastern defeat Central Connecticut State 79-74 on Tuesday night. Doherty…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Chris Doherty’s 21 points helped Northeastern defeat Central Connecticut State 79-74 on Tuesday night.

Doherty also added six rebounds for the Huskies (5-7,. Harold Woods scored 14 points while going 4 of 6 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Masai Troutman had 10 points and was 1 of 2 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free throw line.

Jordan Jones led the way for the Blue Devils (4-7) with 22 points and three steals. Central Connecticut State also got 21 points and two blocks from Allan Jeanne-Rose. Kellen Amos also recorded 17 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

