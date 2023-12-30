Dockery scores 21 as Howard knocks off La Salle 71-66

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marcus Dockery scored 21 points as Howard beat La Salle 71-66 on Saturday. Dockery shot 7 for…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marcus Dockery scored 21 points as Howard beat La Salle 71-66 on Saturday.

Dockery shot 7 for 11, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bison (5-9). Bryce Harris added 18 points while going 7 of 14 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and they also had 13 rebounds. Seth Towns shot 6 for 14 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Khalil Brantley led the way for the Explorers (9-4) with 17 points and five steals. Anwar Gill added 15 points and four steals for La Salle. Jhamir Brickus also put up 14 points.

