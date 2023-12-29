Dockery and Howard host La Salle

Howard Bison (4-9) at La Salle Explorers (9-3) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on the La…

Howard Bison (4-9) at La Salle Explorers (9-3)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on the La Salle Explorers after Marcus Dockery scored 24 points in Howard’s 94-81 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Explorers are 7-0 in home games. La Salle is third in the A-10 scoring 78.8 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Bison have gone 1-6 away from home. Howard has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

La Salle is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Howard allows to opponents. Howard has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is averaging 16 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 13.1 points, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

