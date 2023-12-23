Dixon leads Villanova against DePaul after 32-point game

Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-8) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-8)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -12; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Eric Dixon scored 32 points in Villanova’s 68-66 overtime win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Blue Demons have gone 2-5 in home games. DePaul is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 against Big East opponents. Villanova ranks sixth in the Big East with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 8.0.

DePaul’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Villanova allows. Villanova averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game DePaul allows.

The Blue Demons and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Oden is shooting 43.6% and averaging 13.0 points for DePaul.

Justin Moore is averaging 13.3 points for the Wildcats. Dixon is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

