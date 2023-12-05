Dixon and Villanova host Kansas State

Villanova Wildcats (6-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under…

Villanova Wildcats (6-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits the Kansas State Wildcats after Eric Dixon scored 21 points in Villanova’s 57-55 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Kansas State Wildcats have gone 5-0 at home. Kansas State ranks second in the Big 12 with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by David N’Guessan averaging 3.4.

The Villanova Wildcats are 0-1 on the road. Villanova ranks ninth in the Big East with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 7.0.

Kansas State averages 82.8 points, 17.9 more per game than the 64.9 Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Kansas State Wildcats. Cam Carter is averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 40.7% for Kansas State.

Dixon is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Villanova Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 14.4 points for Villanova.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

