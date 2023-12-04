Dixon and No. 18 Villanova host Kansas State

Villanova Wildcats (6-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Villanova plays…

Villanova Wildcats (6-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Villanova plays the Kansas State Wildcats after Eric Dixon scored 21 points in Villanova’s 57-55 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Kansas State Wildcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Kansas State scores 82.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Villanova Wildcats are 0-1 in road games. Villanova averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Kansas State averages 82.8 points, 17.9 more per game than the 64.9 Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 74.3 points per game, equal to what Kansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Kansas State Wildcats, while averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 assists. Cam Carter is shooting 40.7% and averaging 16.5 points for Kansas State.

Dixon is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Villanova Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 14.4 points for Villanova.

