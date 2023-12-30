Dillon Jones scores 29 points and grabs 13 rebounds, leads Weber State over Montana State 86-64

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Weber State beat Montana State 86-64…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Weber State beat Montana State 86-64 on Saturday night.

Jones also added six assists and four steals for the Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 14 points, and Dyson Koehler and Alex Tew added 12 apiece.

Eddie Turner III led the way for the Bobcats (6-7, 1-1) with 18 points, four assists and two steals. Brandon Walker added 17 points for Montana State. Tyler Patterson also recorded 14 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

