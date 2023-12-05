Dibba and Abilene Christian host Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5, 0-2 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5, 0-2 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 79-74 overtime loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Wildcats have gone 0-2 in home games. Abilene Christian allows 73.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Lumberjacks have gone 1-4 away from home. Northern Arizona ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Carson Basham averaging 1.6.

Abilene Christian is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Abilene Christian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dibba is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.1 points for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 12.4 points for Abilene Christian.

Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Jayden Jackson is averaging 10.1 points for Northern Arizona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

