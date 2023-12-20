Dia has 18 in Belmont’s 74-70 win against Arkansas State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Dia and Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 18 points apiece as Belmont beat Arkansas State 74-70 on…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Dia and Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 18 points apiece as Belmont beat Arkansas State 74-70 on Wednesday night.

Dia added 10 rebounds for the Bruins (9-4). Gillespie went 7 of 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Cade Tyson and Isaiah Walker finished with 11 points.

Dyondre Dominguez finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Red Wolves (4-8). Arkansas State also got 11 points from Derrian Ford. Izaiyah Nelson also had 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

