DeVries scores 24 in Drake’s 74-57 victory over Missouri State

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 24 points in Drake’s 74-57 victory over Missouri State on Saturday night.

DeVries had five rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (7-1). Darnell Brodie scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Kevin Overton shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Chance Moore led the way for the Bears (6-2) with 17 points and six rebounds. Tyler Bey added 10 points for Missouri State. In addition, Donovan Clay finished with nine points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

