DeVries and Drake host Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) at Drake Bulldogs (7-1, 2-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Saint Louis Billikens after Tucker DeVries scored 24 points in Drake’s 74-57 win against the Missouri State Bears.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 on their home court. Drake scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Billikens are 0-1 on the road. Saint Louis is ninth in the A-10 scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Drake makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (46.0%). Saint Louis averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Drake gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kevin Overton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Drake.

Gibson Jimerson is averaging 15 points for the Billikens. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is averaging 14.8 points for Saint Louis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

