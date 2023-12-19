Devin Carter scores 22, leads Providence to 72-57 win over No. 6 Marquette

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Carter scored 22 points with eight rebounds to lead Providence to a 72-57 victory over…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Carter scored 22 points with eight rebounds to lead Providence to a 72-57 victory over No. 6 Marquette on Tuesday night — the third time in five seasons that the unranked Friars have beaten a Golden Eagles team in The Associated Press Top 25.

Carter made five 3-pointers and Ticket Gaines also hit five from beyond the arc to score 18 for Providence, which has not lost at home to Marquette since 2019.

In the first Big East game for new Providence coach Kim English, the Friars posted their largest win over a Top 10 opponent since beating No. 8 Villanova 83-68 in January 2011.

Reigning Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Marquette.

No. 20 JAMES MADISON 87, COPPIN STATE 48

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — TJ Bickerstaff scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to lead James Madison to the victory over Coppin State.

Terrence Edwards Jr. added 16 points and Julien Wooden finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Dukes, who improved to 11-0 for the first time in program history and remains one of just four unbeaten teams in the country.

Justin Winston had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Coppin State.

The game was tied at 14-all just six minutes in before James Madison took control with a 20-5 run.

No. 23 MEMPHIS 77, No. 22 VIRGINIA 54

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Jones scored 26 points, Caleb Mills added 11 and Memphis built a second-half lead to pull away from Virginia.

Jones was 8 of 15 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from outside the arc as Memphis won its fourth straight.

Reece Beekman led the Cavaliers with 13 points, while Jake Groves added 12 points. Ryan Dunn finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds as Virginia’s five-game winning streak ended.

Virginia got down early and could never really recover. A major factor was Virginia’s 18 turnovers.

No. 25 MISSISSIPPI 74, TROY 53

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell scored 18 points and added 10 steals, and Mississippi improved to 11-0 with the win over Troy.

Jaemyn Brakefield scored 17 points, Jaylen Murray added 16 points and Allen Flanigan had 13 points and a game-high eight assists and seven rebounds for the Rebels.

Tayton Conerway led Troy with 13 points while Aamer Muhammad added 11.

Ole Miss built a 31-22 halftime lead, highlighted by a 15-3 run capped by a 3-point shot from Murray then pulled away early in the second half.

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.