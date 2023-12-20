Detroit Mercy visits Taylor and Central Michigan

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-11, 0-2 Horizon League) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-11, 0-2 Horizon League) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Detroit Mercy Titans after Brian Taylor scored 27 points in Central Michigan’s 90-66 victory against the Davenport Panthers.

The Chippewas are 2-1 on their home court. Central Michigan is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Titans are 0-8 on the road. Detroit Mercy is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Central Michigan scores 67.5 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 77.6 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 60.8 points per game, 16.9 fewer points than the 77.7 Central Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Anthony Pritchard is shooting 48.7% and averaging 13.4 points for Central Michigan.

Jayden Stone averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Marcus Tankersley is shooting 42.4% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.