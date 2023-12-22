Detroit Mercy visits NC State following Morsell’s 21-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12, 0-2 Horizon League) at NC State Wolfpack (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the Detroit Mercy Titans after Casey Morsell scored 21 points in NC State’s 82-70 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Wolfpack are 6-0 on their home court. NC State leads the ACC with 15.3 fast break points.

The Titans have gone 0-9 away from home. Detroit Mercy is 0-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

NC State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 61.0 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 70.5 NC State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: D.J. Burns is averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wolfpack. DJ Horne is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Jayden Stone is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

