Detroit Mercy visits NC State following Morsell’s 21-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12, 0-2 Horizon League) at NC State Wolfpack (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12, 0-2 Horizon League) at NC State Wolfpack (8-3, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -24; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on the Detroit Mercy Titans after Casey Morsell scored 21 points in NC State’s 82-70 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Wolfpack have gone 6-0 in home games. NC State is seventh in the ACC scoring 79.5 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Titans are 0-9 on the road. Detroit Mercy allows 77.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.4 points per game.

NC State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game NC State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 14 points and 1.5 steals. Jayden Taylor is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for NC State.

Jayden Stone is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Marcus Tankersley is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

