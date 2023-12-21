Detroit Mercy visits Central Michigan following Taylor’s 27-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-11, 0-2 Horizon League) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-11, 0-2 Horizon League) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Detroit Mercy Titans after Brian Taylor scored 27 points in Central Michigan’s 90-66 victory over the Davenport Panthers.

The Chippewas have gone 2-1 at home. Central Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Pritchard averaging 9.3.

The Titans are 0-8 on the road. Detroit Mercy gives up 77.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.8 points per game.

Central Michigan’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Central Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pritchard is shooting 48.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Chippewas. Aidan Rubio is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Central Michigan.

Jayden Stone is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

