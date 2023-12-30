Detroit Mercy plays Purdue Fort Wayne following Hurst’s 22-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday,…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Ryan Hurst scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 67-55 loss to the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Mastodons have gone 7-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks seventh in the Horizon League in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Eric Mulder leads the Mastodons with 6.8 boards.

The Titans are 0-3 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy is ninth in the Horizon League giving up 77.1 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 83.0 points, 5.9 more per game than the 77.1 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The Mastodons and Titans match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Morton-Robertson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc. Rasheed Bello is averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Jayden Stone is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 14.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.