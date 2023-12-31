Detroit Mercy plays Purdue Fort Wayne after Hurst’s 22-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday,…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -14.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Ryan Hurst scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 67-55 loss to the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Mastodons are 7-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The Titans are 0-3 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy is 0-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 83.0 points, 5.9 more per game than the 77.1 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The Mastodons and Titans square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Jayden Stone is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

