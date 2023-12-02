Detroit Mercy faces Cleveland State on 7-game slide

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -11; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy is looking to end its seven-game slide with a win against Cleveland State.

The Vikings have gone 5-0 at home. Cleveland State is sixth in the Horizon League with 12.6 assists per game led by Tristan Enaruna averaging 3.1.

The Titans are 0-1 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cleveland State is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 48.8% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 61.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 68.9 Cleveland State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is shooting 54.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for Cleveland State.

Jayden Stone is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds for Detroit Mercy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.