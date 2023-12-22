Live Radio
Derkack’s 21 help Merrimack take down Bucknell 68-52

The Associated Press

December 22, 2023, 4:22 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Derkack had 21 points in Merrimack’s 68-52 win against Bucknell on Friday.

Derkack added six rebounds, seven assists, and five steals for the Warriors (6-7, Northeast Conference). Devon Savage scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Jaylen Stinson shot 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Noah Williamson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bison (3-9, Patriot League). Bucknell also got 12 points and six rebounds from Jack Forrest. In addition, Elvin Edmonds IV had seven points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

