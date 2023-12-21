Derkack, Merrimack Warriors to host Forrest and the Bucknell Bison

Bucknell Bison (3-8) at Merrimack Warriors (5-7) North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Merrimack Warriors host…

Bucknell Bison (3-8) at Merrimack Warriors (5-7)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Merrimack Warriors host the Bucknell Bison in out-of-conference action.

The Warriors have gone 3-0 at home. Merrimack is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Bison are 2-5 in road games. Bucknell has a 1-8 record against teams above .500.

Merrimack is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Merrimack gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Derkack is averaging 17 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Jack Forrest averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Noah Williamson is averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.