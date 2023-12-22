DePaul hosts Villanova after Dixon’s 32-point game

Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-8) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits…

Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-8)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Eric Dixon scored 32 points in Villanova’s 68-66 overtime win against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Blue Demons have gone 2-5 at home. DePaul is ninth in the Big East with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Da’Sean Nelson averaging 6.0.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in conference matchups. Villanova is third in the Big East allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

DePaul’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than DePaul has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

The Blue Demons and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is shooting 48.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Blue Demons. Jeremiah Oden is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for DePaul.

Dixon is shooting 48.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

