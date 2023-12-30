DePaul hosts Chicago State after Cardet’s 27-point outing

Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-9, 0-1 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-9, 0-1 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 27 points in Chicago State’s 74-62 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Blue Demons are 2-6 in home games. DePaul gives up 77.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

The Cougars are 3-5 on the road. Chicago State leads the DI Independent scoring 64.8 points per game while shooting 40.6%.

DePaul’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game DePaul allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Blue Demons. Jeremiah Oden is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Cardet is scoring 18.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

