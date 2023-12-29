DePaul hosts Cardet and Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-9, 0-1 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago…

Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-9, 0-1 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 27 points in Chicago State’s 74-62 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Blue Demons are 2-6 in home games. DePaul has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars are 3-5 on the road. Chicago State is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

DePaul is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than DePaul has given up to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Blue Demons. Jeremiah Oden is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Cardet is averaging 18.9 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

