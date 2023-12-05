Denver visits No. 13 Colorado State after Tainamo’s 23-point outing

Denver Pioneers (6-3) at Colorado State Rams (8-0) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on…

Denver Pioneers (6-3) at Colorado State Rams (8-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the No. 13 Colorado State Rams after Touko Tainamo scored 23 points in Denver’s 90-66 victory over the Colorado College Tigers.

The Rams are 4-0 on their home court. Colorado State ranks seventh in the MWC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Scott averaging 5.4.

The Pioneers are 2-2 on the road. Denver averages 9.0 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Colorado State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Denver allows. Denver averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Colorado State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 17.1 points, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals. Scott is shooting 54.9% and averaging 14.9 points for Colorado State.

Tommy Bruner is shooting 39.9% and averaging 23.6 points for the Pioneers. Tainamo is averaging 19.2 points for Denver.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

