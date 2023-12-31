Denver takes on Oral Roberts after Bruner’s 25-point performance

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) Denver; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (9-5, 1-0 Summit League)

Denver; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -3.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Tommy Bruner scored 25 points in Denver’s 95-80 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Pioneers have gone 5-0 at home. Denver is fifth in the Summit League with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Touko Tainamo averaging 6.0.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-1 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts ranks ninth in the Summit League with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jake Shannon averaging 2.0.

Denver’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Denver gives up.

The Pioneers and Golden Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruner is averaging 24.2 points and four assists for the Pioneers.

Kareem Thompson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

