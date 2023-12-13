Denver takes on No. 18 BYU after Bruner’s 28-point outing

Denver Pioneers (6-4) at BYU Cougars (8-1) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -27; over/under is…

Denver Pioneers (6-4) at BYU Cougars (8-1)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -27; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the No. 18 BYU Cougars after Tommy Bruner scored 28 points in Denver’s 90-80 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Cougars have gone 5-0 in home games. BYU ranks third in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.6 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Pioneers have gone 2-3 away from home. Denver is second in the Summit League with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Touko Tainamo averaging 8.4.

BYU scores 89.3 points, 12.8 more per game than the 76.5 Denver allows. Denver scores 22.6 more points per game (83.2) than BYU gives up to opponents (60.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is shooting 48.7% and averaging 16.9 points for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 11.9 points for BYU.

Bruner is averaging 24 points and 3.9 assists for the Pioneers. Tainamo is averaging 18.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for Denver.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

