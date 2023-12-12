Denver takes on No. 18 BYU after Bruner’s 28-point game

Denver Pioneers (6-4) at BYU Cougars (8-1) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the No.…

Denver Pioneers (6-4) at BYU Cougars (8-1)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the No. 18 BYU Cougars after Tommy Bruner scored 28 points in Denver’s 90-80 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Cougars are 5-0 in home games. BYU averages 89.3 points while outscoring opponents by 28.7 points per game.

The Pioneers are 2-3 on the road. Denver leads the Summit League with 13.6 assists. Bruner leads the Pioneers with 3.9.

BYU scores 89.3 points, 12.8 more per game than the 76.5 Denver gives up. Denver has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 48.1% for BYU.

Bruner is averaging 24 points and 3.9 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 18.2 points for Denver.

