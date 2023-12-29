Denver plays Omaha following Bruner’s 22-point game

Denver Pioneers (8-5) at Omaha Mavericks (6-7) Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -1; over/under is…

Denver Pioneers (8-5) at Omaha Mavericks (6-7)

Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -1; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Omaha Mavericks after Tommy Bruner scored 22 points in Denver’s 90-57 win against the Northern New Mexico Eagles.

The Mavericks have gone 5-0 at home. Omaha is seventh in the Summit League with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 2.0.

The Pioneers have gone 2-4 away from home. Denver scores 83.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Omaha is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Denver allows to opponents. Denver has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Osburn averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Frankie Fidler is averaging 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Omaha.

Bruner is scoring 24.2 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 16.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

