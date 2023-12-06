Dent’s 14 lead Western Illinois past Coe 80-58

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — James Dent Jr. scored 14 points as Western Illinois beat Coe 80-58 on Wednesday night. Dent…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — James Dent Jr. scored 14 points as Western Illinois beat Coe 80-58 on Wednesday night.

Dent also added seven rebounds for the Leathernecks (4-6). De’Meiko Anderson scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jesiah West shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Kohawks were led in scoring by Cael Schmitt, who finished with 12 points. Jackson Newell added nine points for Coe. TJ Schnurr also had seven points.

