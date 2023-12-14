Dent leads New Mexico against New Mexico State after 22-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (9-1) at New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico Lobos (9-1) at New Mexico State Aggies (5-6)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits the New Mexico State Aggies after Donovan Dent scored 22 points in New Mexico’s 93-76 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Aggies have gone 5-0 in home games. New Mexico State gives up 74.4 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Lobos are 0-1 on the road. New Mexico is the leader in the MWC scoring 15.9 fast break points per game.

New Mexico State averages 72.2 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 68.2 New Mexico gives up. New Mexico has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is averaging 10.9 points for the Aggies. Robert Carpenter is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Dent is averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lobos. JT Toppin is averaging 12.7 points for New Mexico.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.