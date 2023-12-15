Dent leads New Mexico against New Mexico State after 22-point outing

New Mexico Lobos (9-1) at New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

New Mexico Lobos (9-1) at New Mexico State Aggies (5-6)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -14.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays the New Mexico State Aggies after Donovan Dent scored 22 points in New Mexico’s 93-76 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Aggies have gone 5-0 in home games. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Kaosi Ezeagu leads the Aggies with 5.4 boards.

The Lobos have gone 0-1 away from home. New Mexico has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Mexico State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico averages 11.7 more points per game (86.1) than New Mexico State allows (74.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezeagu is averaging 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Christian Cook is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Dent is averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lobos. JT Toppin is averaging 12.7 points for New Mexico.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

