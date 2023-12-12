Live Radio
Dell’Orso’s 13 lead Campbell over Pfeiffer 88-59

The Associated Press

December 12, 2023, 9:57 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 13 points as Campbell beat Pfeiffer 88-59 on Tuesday night.

Dell’Orso added six rebounds and three steals for the Fighting Camels (4-6). Laurynas Vaistaras was 5 of 7 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Gediminas Mokseckas was 4 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Alex Cunningham led the Falcons in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Rashamel Butler added 12 points and four assists for Pfeiffer. In addition, Ty Black finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

