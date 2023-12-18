Dell’Orso scores 21 in Campbell’s 83-76 victory over Morgan State

Anthony Dell'Orso scored 21 points as Campbell beat Morgan State 83-76 on Monday night.

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 21 points as Campbell beat Morgan State 83-76 on Monday night.

Dell’Orso was 7 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Fighting Camels (6-6). Colby Duggan shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Alex Kotov was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Bears (4-9) were led by Ahmarie Simpkins, who recorded 23 points and two steals. Will Thomas added 22 points for Morgan State. Rob Lawson also had 11 points and two steals.

Campbell’s next game is Saturday against Saint Francis (PA) on the road, and Morgan State hosts James Madison on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.