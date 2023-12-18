CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Dell'Orso scores 21 in…

Dell’Orso scores 21 in Campbell’s 83-76 victory over Morgan State

The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 9:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 21 points as Campbell beat Morgan State 83-76 on Monday night.

Dell’Orso was 7 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Fighting Camels (6-6). Colby Duggan shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Alex Kotov was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Bears (4-9) were led by Ahmarie Simpkins, who recorded 23 points and two steals. Will Thomas added 22 points for Morgan State. Rob Lawson also had 11 points and two steals.

Campbell’s next game is Saturday against Saint Francis (PA) on the road, and Morgan State hosts James Madison on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up