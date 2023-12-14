Dell’Orso scores 13, Campbell downs Saint Augustine’s 97-48

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso had 13 points in Campbell’s 97-48 win over Saint Augustine’s on Thursday night.…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso had 13 points in Campbell’s 97-48 win over Saint Augustine’s on Thursday night.

Dell’Orso also contributed 11 rebounds and four steals for the Fighting Camels (5-6). Jasin Sinani scored 12 points, going 4 of 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Elijah Walsh shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Caleb Gilmore led the Falcons in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Nemo Johnson added 10 points for Saint Augustine’s. Nate Youngblood also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

