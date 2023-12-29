Dell’Orso and Campbell host Saint Francis (PA)

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-8) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell…

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-8)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 21 points in Campbell’s 83-76 victory over the Morgan State Bears.

The Red Flash are 2-3 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fourth in the NEC in team defense, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Fighting Camels have gone 0-4 away from home. Campbell has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Francis (PA) scores 65.2 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 62.8 Campbell gives up. Campbell has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of Saint Francis (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Gregory is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Red Flash. Aaron Talbert is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Laurynas Vaistaras is averaging 9.4 points for the Fighting Camels. Dell’Orso is averaging 14.5 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

