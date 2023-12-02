Delaware visits Ohio following Davis’ 23-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-2) at Ohio Bobcats (4-2) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7.5;…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-2) at Ohio Bobcats (4-2)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits the Ohio Bobcats after Jyare Davis scored 23 points in Delaware’s 81-71 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Bobcats have gone 2-0 in home games. Ohio is sixth in the MAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Jaylin Hunter averaging 4.7.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-0 in road games. Delaware scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Ohio makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Delaware has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Delaware has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 14.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 49.2% for Ohio.

Cavan Reilly is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging 12.3 points. Davis is averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for Delaware.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

